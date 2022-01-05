Edgewise shares Phase 1 topline data for EDG-5506 in neuromuscular disorder
Jan. 05, 2022 9:21 AM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) has added ~18.5% in the pre-market after announcing topline results from its early stage first-in-human clinical trial designed to evaluate the oral myosin inhibitor EDG-5506 in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), an inherited neuromuscular disorder.
- The Phase 1b portion of the trial had enrolled seven adults. Five had received 20 mg oral doses of EDG-5506 while two received the placebo. The experimental therapy was found to be “well-tolerated with no discontinuations or dose reductions,” the company said.
- The key biomarkers of muscle damage, creatine kinase (CK) and fast skeletal muscle troponin (TNNI2) dropped 71% and 83% respectively reaching the levels seen in healthy participants according to SOMAscan.
- “We believe the magnitude of reduction in multiple key biomarkers of muscle damage in adults with BMD after only two weeks of dosing is unprecedented,” CEO of Edgewise (EWTX) Kevin Koch remarked. The company is currently enrolling patients for a follow-on open label study (ARCH).
In October, Edgewise (EWTX) reported topline data from the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the trial that involved healthy volunteers.