3M cut to Sell-equivalent at RBC as challenges mount in 2022
Jan. 05, 2022 9:21 AM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) -1.5% pre-market after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $166 price target, slashed from $199, anticipating a litany of operating and legal challenges that likely will extend the stock's weakness.
- "Ongoing inflation and supply chain pressures have exposed fundamental weaknesses in 3M's price/cost actions that are unlikely to be remedied soon," RBC Deane Dray writes, adding that resulting earnings misses and guidance cuts are eroding the company's standing as a high-quality bellwether.
- On the legal front, RBC expects this year will be weighed by mounting worries over PFAS liability as the U.S. moves closer to officially declaring PFOA/PFOS hazardous substances.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Fiorillo is more optimistic, highlighting 3M's hefty dividend yield and seeing the stock as a bullish value play.