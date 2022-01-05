3M cut to Sell-equivalent at RBC as challenges mount in 2022

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) -1.5% pre-market after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $166 price target, slashed from $199, anticipating a litany of operating and legal challenges that likely will extend the stock's weakness.
  • "Ongoing inflation and supply chain pressures have exposed fundamental weaknesses in 3M's price/cost actions that are unlikely to be remedied soon," RBC Deane Dray writes, adding that resulting earnings misses and guidance cuts are eroding the company's standing as a high-quality bellwether.
  • On the legal front, RBC expects this year will be weighed by mounting worries over PFAS liability as the U.S. moves closer to officially declaring PFOA/PFOS hazardous substances.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Fiorillo is more optimistic, highlighting 3M's hefty dividend yield and seeing the stock as a bullish value play.
