Nano Dimension acquires Global Inkjet Systems
Jan. 05, 2022 9:23 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) has acquired Cambridge, U.K.-based Global Inkjet Systems (GIS).
- GIS shareholders received $18.1M in cash as part of the deal. Additionally, Nano Dimension will pay between $1.3M-$10.7M within the next 27 months, if GIS achieves certain financial performance over this period.
- Founded in 2006, GIS develops high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery systems. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, the company generated revenue of ~$10M and a gross margin of 51%.
- Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension, commented, "GIS' ink delivery technology and software are essential to any ink deposition methodology within our AME and AM solutions. Its research and development roadmap will help us to deliver better resolution and higher productivity in our industrial 3D printing solutions. As a result of this acquisition, we will be able to improve our technology's performance and time to market. The combined company will own and have access to innovative and yet-to-be-released printing technologies, providing value and leading-edge solutions tailored to our customers’ needs and giving us a clear competitive advantage."
