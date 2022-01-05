Babylon shares rise 4.6% premarket on acquisition of Higi SH
Jan. 05, 2022 9:24 AM ETBBLNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) shares rise 4.6% in premarket trade after it announced its acquisition of Higi SH Holdings, a consumer health engagement firm.
- The acquisition will allow BBLN to extend its technology platform and digital-first healthcare solutions to Higi customers.
- "Higi’s self-service, digital engagement platform will extend the reach and impact of Babylon’s virtual care platform, increasing access to care for hard-to-reach populations,” said Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent and managing partner at 7wireVentures, an investor in Higi.
- The move follows Babylon’s initial investment in Higi in early 2020, which led the firm's series B funding round.