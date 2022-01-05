Wells Fargo 2022 Energy picks - CVX, SU, MUR up; OXY down; BP double downgrade
- Working with a relatively conservative oil price deck, $63 TI in 2022 and $58 in 2023 (NYSEARCA:USO), Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read sees spending discipline across the sector leading to higher shareholder returns, and another year of outperformance for the oil and gas names (NYSEARCA:XOP) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
- With today's note, Roger takes Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Suncor (NYSE:SU) up to buy, and Murphy (NYSE:MUR) to hold.
- At 6.0x 2023 EBITDA, the analyst sees 15% upside at Chevron, and notes the Company's best-in-class dividend growth rate over the past five years, as well as Management's commitment to the energy transition.
- At Suncor (SU) a 4.0x multiple on 2023 EBITDA shows 15% upside, as the analyst notes multiple expansion on the back of improved operational performance could drive additional share price appreciation.
- In a more controversial move, high-beta names Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and BP (NYSE:BP) are cut to sell.
- The Occidental downgrade is strictly price driven, as the analyst sees downside at 4.5x 2023 EBITDA; however, Management's strategy of increasing the dividend before reducing debt runs counter to the Analyst's preference.
- The double downgrade of BP, on the back of a significantly lowered price target, derived from a lowered 4.0x 2023 EBITDA multiple is sure to draw investor attention - Mr. Read highlights BP's shifting strategies over the years have left the company "without a well defined place" in the market.
- Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) remain top picks, with Exxon an operational turnaround story and Hess the purest way to play an important emerging basin in Guyana.
- This note comes only a day after Evercore's upgrade of BP to buy, citing strong upstream returns and overblown fears of strategy drift.