Wells Fargo 2022 Energy picks - CVX, SU, MUR up; OXY down; BP double downgrade

Jan. 05, 2022 9:26 AM ETUSO, XOP, XLE, CVX, SU, MUR, OXY, BP, XOM, HESBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments

  • Working with a relatively conservative oil price deck, $63 TI in 2022 and $58 in 2023 (NYSEARCA:USO), Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read sees spending discipline across the sector leading to higher shareholder returns, and another year of outperformance for the oil and gas names (NYSEARCA:XOP) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • With today's note, Roger takes Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Suncor (NYSE:SU) up to buy, and Murphy (NYSE:MUR) to hold.
  • At 6.0x 2023 EBITDA, the analyst sees 15% upside at Chevron, and notes the Company's best-in-class dividend growth rate over the past five years, as well as Management's commitment to the energy transition.
  • At Suncor (SU) a 4.0x multiple on 2023 EBITDA shows 15% upside, as the analyst notes multiple expansion on the back of improved operational performance could drive additional share price appreciation.
  • In a more controversial move, high-beta names Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and BP (NYSE:BP) are cut to sell.
  • The Occidental downgrade is strictly price driven, as the analyst sees downside at 4.5x 2023 EBITDA; however, Management's strategy of increasing the dividend before reducing debt runs counter to the Analyst's preference.
  • The double downgrade of BP, on the back of a significantly lowered price target, derived from a lowered 4.0x 2023 EBITDA multiple is sure to draw investor attention - Mr. Read highlights BP's shifting strategies over the years have left the company "without a well defined place" in the market.
  • Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) remain top picks, with Exxon an operational turnaround story and Hess the purest way to play an important emerging basin in Guyana.
  • This note comes only a day after Evercore's upgrade of BP to buy, citing strong upstream returns and overblown fears of strategy drift.
