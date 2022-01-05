urban-gro sees 140% growth in FY21 revenues with record backlog levels
- urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) trades 5.8% higher premarket after it expects its prelim FY21 revenues to be ~$62M (+140% Y/Y), ahead of its guidance of $60M provided on Nov.9.
- The company foresees a record consolidated backlog in excess of $30M which consists of $25M+ in equipment and $5M+ in service contracts.
- Positive adj. EBITDA for Q4 with FY21 to be greater than $2.2M, which represents an improvement of more than $2.9M from FY20.
- "As we move into 2022, we are experiencing strength in our diversified global CEA markets and continue to enjoy significant momentum with both new and existing clients. ...services business, which is performing extremely well following our accretive acquisition of 2WR+ in 2021. Further, additional benefits of these services agreements have yet to be realized as we expect significant waterfall revenue of new associated equipment contracts in 2022," Chairman and CEO Bradley Nattrass commented.