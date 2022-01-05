Data Storage announces contract with professional sports team
Jan. 05, 2022 9:28 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST), DTSTWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) jumps 22% premarket as it announced that, its wholly owned subsidiary, Flagship Solutions Group, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation’s most recognized professional sports teams.
- Under the agreement, the Co. will provide a modernized and encrypted storage infrastructure to support the team, the stadium and its affiliates.
- The project leverages IBM’s High-Performance Storage, Data Resilience, Flash, Zero Trust Identities & Data and Power10 capabilities to predict threats, secure data and modernize the technology infrastructure.
- “Among large sports organizations, efficiency and effectiveness are fundamental in keeping the business operations running as usual, which includes data storage security and analyses to monitor and improve operations,” commented Mark Wyllie, CEO of Flagship Solutions Group.
- DTST shares +22.58% premarket to $3.79.