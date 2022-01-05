Enrollment underway in Neovasc's COSIRA-II trial in refractory angina
Jan. 05, 2022 9:20 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) announces enrollment of the first patient in the COSIRA-II clinical trial.
- COSIRA-II is a pivotal trial that will study the Neovasc Reducer, designed to reduce angina symptoms in patients with refractory angina.
- The trial will enroll approx. 380 patients in U.S. and Canada. The primary endpoint is the change in exercise tolerance testing time measured at six months via a treadmill test.
- The results of this study will complement existing international safety and effectiveness data and support a pre-market approval application to the FDA for approval of the Reducer device in U.S.