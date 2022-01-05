Enrollment underway in Neovasc's COSIRA-II trial in refractory angina

Jan. 05, 2022 9:20 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Upset stressed mature middle aged woman feeling pain ache touching chest having heart attack

dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) announces enrollment of the first patient in the COSIRA-II clinical trial.
  • COSIRA-II is a pivotal trial that will study the Neovasc Reducer, designed to reduce angina symptoms in patients with refractory angina.
  • The trial will enroll approx. 380 patients in U.S. and Canada. The primary endpoint is the change in exercise tolerance testing time measured at six months via a treadmill test.
  • The results of this study will complement existing international safety and effectiveness data and support a pre-market approval application to the FDA for approval of the Reducer device in U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.