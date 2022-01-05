Rain to use Genentech's Tecentriq in testing combination therapy for solid tumors
Jan. 05, 2022 9:28 AM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN), RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) will evaluate a combination of its oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor milademetan with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for solid tumors.
- An phase 1 trial will evaluate a combination of milademetan and Tecentriq in patients with loss of cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (CDKN2A) and wildtype p53 advanced solid tumors.
- Rain projects the phase 1 trials will begin in 2H 2022. Also, phase 2 trials in the future may include additional tumor types.
- Under the arrangement, Rain is the sponsor of the trials and Roche is supplying Tecentriq.
- Rain joined the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index last month.