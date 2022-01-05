Roper Technologies' Aderant acquires American LegalNet
Jan. 05, 2022 9:29 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global provider of business software, Aderant, operating as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announces acquisition of American LegalNet, a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions.
- Aderant and ALN customers will now have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class solutions that will further enable law firms to meet the demands of their clients today while preparing for the future.
- ALN is a premier provider of “Desktop to Courthouse” litigation workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms WorkFlow, Smart Dockets, Docket Alerts and eFiling Portal.
- Since 2011, Aderant has successfully acquired and integrated over a dozen software providers.