Castor Maritime takes delivery of two vessels

Jan. 05, 2022 9:31 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) has taken delivery of two vessels, M/T Wonder Bellatrix and M/V Magic Callisto.
  • M/T Wonder Bellatrix is a 2006 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tanker whereas M/V Magic Callisto is a 2012 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier.
  • Both vessels were acquired using cash on hand.
  • Additionally, the shipping company announced new charter agreements for M/V Magic Horizon and M/V Magic Venus.
  • The M/V Magic Horizon, a 2010 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at $20,100 gross daily charter rate for around 100 days. The charter commenced on December 20, 2021.
  • The M/V Magic Venus, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been chartered at a gross daily charter rate of $29,000 for around 25 days. The charter commenced on December 30, 2021.
