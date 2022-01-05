Albireo increases 2021 Bylvay sales guidance
Jan. 05, 2022 9:32 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Albireo Pharma (ALBO +6.5%) has updated guidance for Bylvay net sales, cash and the two Phase 3 clinical studies.
- Global Bylvay net sales in 2021 are expected to be $6M-7M, higher than previous guidance of $3M-4M.
- Unaudited cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 was at least $248M, and the Company expects to have sufficient cash into 2024 based on current revenue and expense projections.
- Albireo has two ongoing Phase 3 studies which are progressing according to plan, with the BOLD study in biliary atresia passing the 50% enrollment milestone and the ASSERT study on track for topline data by the end of 2022.
- Biliary atresia is the most common pediatric cholestatic liver disease with no approved drug treatment.