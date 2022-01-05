Hong Kong Disneyland closes for fourth time as omicron variant spreads
Jan. 05, 2022 9:35 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Hong Kong Disneyland (DIS +0.3%) is closing for the fourth time due to COVID-19 as the city takes a strict approach to the spread of the omicron variant.
- The park is shutting down for two weeks, from Jan. 7-20, "as required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong," it says on its website.
- The company says the resort hotels will stay open with limited services there and at the hotel's restaurants and recreation facilities.
- Despite Hong Kong's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, local transmission has recently been detected after a two-month lull, including the omicron variant. The result is some severe measures falling short of a total lockdown, including canceling events and closing venues including bars, gyms, and pools.
- Disney has freshly been added to Wells Fargo's Signature Picks list, with some optimism around execution on some heavy content spending in 2022.