Cue Biopharma to get $3M from LG Chem as it reaches milestone in cancer drug program
Jan. 05, 2022 9:38 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cue Biopharma (CUE +2.6%) will receive a $3M from LG Chem Life Sciences after it reached a milestone in selecting a product candidate in their collaboration for CUE-102 to target WT1-expressing cancers.
- The companies noted that the milestone represents significant progress for the CUE-102 program and an important achievement in generating promising preclinical activity.
- The companies will share data with the FDA as part of an investigational New Drug (IND) filing planned for Q1.
- Under the agreement, Cue will receive a $3M milestone payment from LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences division of LG Chem.
- “This milestone reflects ongoing progress for CUE-102, our second program from the IL-2 based CUE-100 series, and we believe provides a significant opportunity to address a high unmet need in a wide range of solid tumors and hematologic WT1-positive malignancies," said Cue CEO Daniel Passeri.