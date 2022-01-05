CytoDyn's leronlimab in 350 mg weekly dose met endpoints in Phase 2 NASH trial

Jan. 05, 2022

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces positive results from the 350 mg weekly dose of its Phase 2 NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) clinical trial.
  • The trial was conducted in two parts. Part 1 compared a 700 mg weekly dose and placebo in a randomized manner and Part 2 evaluated a 350 mg weekly dose as an open label study compared to the same placebo blinded arm.
  • The primary endpoint, PDFF (proton density fat fraction), is an MRI-derived biomarker for fatty deposition, while the secondary endpoint, cT1, is an iron-corrected T1 mapping representative of liver inflammation and fibrosis.
  • The leronlimab 350 mg dose versus placebo comparison for the primary endpoint PDFF was statistically significant.
  • Leronlimab compared to placebo also reached near significance for the secondary endpoint cT1.
  • There were no significant differences in treatment emergent adverse events between leronlimab and placebo groups.
  • Results of the topline report will be announced when available.
