CytoDyn's leronlimab in 350 mg weekly dose met endpoints in Phase 2 NASH trial
Jan. 05, 2022 9:38 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Mamta Mayani
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces positive results from the 350 mg weekly dose of its Phase 2 NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) clinical trial.
- The trial was conducted in two parts. Part 1 compared a 700 mg weekly dose and placebo in a randomized manner and Part 2 evaluated a 350 mg weekly dose as an open label study compared to the same placebo blinded arm.
- The primary endpoint, PDFF (proton density fat fraction), is an MRI-derived biomarker for fatty deposition, while the secondary endpoint, cT1, is an iron-corrected T1 mapping representative of liver inflammation and fibrosis.
- The leronlimab 350 mg dose versus placebo comparison for the primary endpoint PDFF was statistically significant.
- Leronlimab compared to placebo also reached near significance for the secondary endpoint cT1.
- There were no significant differences in treatment emergent adverse events between leronlimab and placebo groups.
- Results of the topline report will be announced when available.