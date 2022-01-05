American Tower, Crown Castle stocks dip after JPMorgan downgrades
Jan. 05, 2022 9:40 AM ETCrown Castle International Corp. (CCI), AMTDBRG, EQIX, UNIT, DLRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stock drops 4.4% and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) slides 4.1% in premarket trading after JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgrades the cell tower REITs.
- Lowers AMT to Underweight on limited domestic macro tower growth in 2022 and likely equity raise given its CoreSite acquisition. Cusick also sees potential headwinds from higher rates.
- Cusick's Underweight rating on American Tower (AMT) compares with the Neutral Quant rating and clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (11 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- Tech REIT stocks are down, overall, on Wednesday trading — Digital Realty Trust (DLR -3.0%), Uniti Group (UNIT -2.1%), Equinix (EQIX -1.8%), DigitalBridge (DBRG -0.9%).
- Compare American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle's total returns in compare peer stats tab.
- Crown Castle (CCI) is cut to Neutral on limited potential for multiple expansion after a recent runup in shares, currently trading at 27.3x JPMorgan's 2022E EBITDA. "It's likely that small cell growth remains low and weigh on the business until 2024 or beyond as carriers likely focus on deploying C-Band spectrum to macro towers for the next two years," Cusick write.
- The Neutral rating aligns with the SA Quant rating and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish).
- SA contributor BeanKounter Capital sees American Tower's (AMT) current valuation as reasonable given its TAM and international scale.