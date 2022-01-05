Green Star Products issues force majeure to Biotech Research

Jan. 05, 2022 9:42 AM ETGSPIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Green Star Products (OTCPK:GSPI) announces it issued a force majeure to Biotech Research on Dec. 28 to cancel the issue of 30M preferred shares to Biotech Research, citing impact from the pandemic.
  • "GSPI had 1 year to consummate the contract, which encompasses the exclusive right to distribute Viro Spectrum Shield to Brazil, Colombia and Peru. However, actions by the federal government due to COVID-19 stopped all VSS products from crossing borders," said Kristy Hunt, president, GSPI.
  • "These preferred shares have no monetary value, they only represent voting rights. They will be returned to our treasury," she added.
