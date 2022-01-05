MyMD Pharma secures new U.S. patent covering MYMD-1 in a method of treating sarcopenia

Jan. 05, 2022 9:43 AM ETMyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) announces that the USPTO has awarded the company Patent No. 11,219,620 B2, titled “Method of Treating Sarcopenia.”
  • The patent will be issued on January 11, 2022.
  • The issued claims protect the use of MYMD-1 in a method of treatment for the progressive and generalized loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength known as sarcopenia.
  • The latest patent adds to MyMD’s intellectual property portfolio of 16 granted patents (13 U.S. and three foreign) covering MYMD-1 in methods of reversing the normal aging process and extending lifespan, and treating chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, viral infections, addictions, fibrosis, asthma, and other disorders.
  • MyMD also holds three patents for its synthetic cannabidiol derivative Supera-CBD.
  • An additional 29 patent applications are pending worldwide.
