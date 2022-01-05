Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain price targets cut at B. Riley on high capital costs
Jan. 05, 2022 9:43 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), RIOT, GREE, SDIGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes slashes price targets for crypto miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) due to higher-than-expected capital costs., he writes in a note to clients.
- With regards to Marathon Digital (MARA), which has entered "significant" miner purchase agreements with Bitmain in the past two weeks, the analyst estimates Q4 EBITDA of $49.8M vs. $93.7M in the prior view. As a result, Pipes lowers his price target to $74 per share from $92, changing hands at $34.13 as of Tuesday's close.
- For Riot Blockchain (RIOT), based on its new miner delivery schedule and updated network hash rates, Pipes models a lower adjusted EBITDA of $355.9M vs. $397M in the prior forecast. Price target of $53 per share vs. $82 prior; implies 117% upside from Tuesday's close.
- Note that Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated RIOT to Overweight based on the company's large scale and relatively low energy costs.
- Greenidge Generation's (GREE) price target also gets cut to $45 per share (from $82) due to a reduced 2023 enterprise value/EBITDA target multiple of 11.0x (from 13.2x). Still, the analyst reiterates a Buy rating on the company, which agrees with the Very Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating.
- Stronghold Digital Mining's (SDIG) price target of $43 per share gets declines from $63 in the prior PT due to a reduced 2023 EV/EBITDA target multiple of 9.0x (from 10.0x). Earlier, Cowen initiated SDIG with an Outperform rating on its hash rate growth.
- Overall, GREE stock appears to be the exceptional winner when compared with the total return of its peers since Dec. 3 of last year.
- Meanwhile, shares of (MARA -3.2%), (RIOT -2.6%), (GREE -1.7%), with the exception of (SDIG +1.6%), slide out of the gate as bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.1%) slumps.
