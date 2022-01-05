Allegiant Air confirms purchase of 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets

  • Boeing (BA +2.1%) shoots higher at the open after confirming that Allegiant Air (ALGT -4.8%) has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy 50 more at a later date, confirming a Reuters report yesterday.
  • Financial details are not provided, but the Reuters report said the deal is worth $5B at list prices.
  • The order, which represents Boeing's first deal with an ultra-low cost carrier, includes two models, the 737-7 and 737-8-200, which provide the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and high-dispatch reliability.
  • Compared to Allegiant's current fleet, the new 737 models will reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20%.
  • The deal would reverse a series of commercial setbacks for Boeing after key customers KLM and Qantas switched to Airbus late last year.
