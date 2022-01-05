December PMI Composite final comes in lower from prior month
Jan. 05, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- December U.S. PMI Composite Index (Final): 57.0 vs. 56.9 consensus and 57.2 prior.
- The data indicated a steep increase in private sector business activity, albeit largely driven by the service sector as manufacturing production rose at a relatively muted pace.
- New business rose sharply amid a pick-up in service sector client demand.
- Overall new order growth was the quickest for five months; new export orders, meanwhile, increased for the second month running amid greater client demand at manufacturers and service providers.
- "Business confidence strengthened at the end of the year to the highest since November 2020, as firms were hopeful of more favorable labor market and supply-chain conditions going into 2022. The swift spread of the Omicron variant does lace new downside risks into the economic outlook heading into 2022, however. Any additional headwinds or disruption faced by firms are likely to temper sentiment," Senior Economist at IHS Markit Siân Jones commented.
- Service Index: 57.6 vs. 57.5 consensus, 58 prior; this signals a sharp upturn in service sector business activity, despite the pace of growth easing to a 3-month low.
- Sustained upturn in output was driven by a faster rise in new business during December; service providers recorded the sharpest increase in client demand since July, amid new customer acquisitions and contract gains.