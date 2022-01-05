Zendesk, Momentive set holder votes on deal for February 25
Jan. 05, 2022 9:50 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Survey Monkey-parent Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) set Feb. 25 as the date for shareholder votes on their proposed transaction. Zendesk and Momentive shares both fell 1.6%.
- Zendesk and Momentive stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 3 will be entitled to vote at the meeting, according to a statement. Zendesk plans to release Q4 results on Feb. 10 after the close.
- The shareholder votes are likely to be a big focus of investors after holders of both ZenDesk and Momentive have come out against the Zendesk purchase. On Monday, activist investor Jana Partners reiterated its call for ZenDesk to terminate the transaction.
- Momentive (MNTV) and Zendesk (ZEN) investors and analysts have panned the deal, and shares of Zendesk and Momentive dropped when the deal was announced. In late November, Jana Partners said it owns a "significant" stake in Zendesk and wants the company to terminate its deal to buy Momentive Global.
- Last month, Momentive (MNTV) holder Legion Partners, which owns a 1.4% stake in MNTV, sent a letter to the company urging them to terminate deal with Zendesk.