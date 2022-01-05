Facebook parent Meta halts project to build its own VR/AR OS, sticking with Android - report
Jan. 05, 2022 9:50 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB -0.8%) has halted development on a multi-year project to build an operating system to power its virtual reality and augmented reality devices, The Information reports.
- It marks a setback for Meta's efforts to take firm control of the code underlying devices which are at the heart of its ambitions to become the "metaverse company."
- More than 300 employees had been working on the project for four years, according to the report.
- The company currently uses an open-source version of Android (GOOG, GOOGL) to power its Oculus Quest VR devices and had wanted to build an OS from scratch. Instead, some staffers have been told Meta will continue to modify Android for that purpose, the report says.
- It still has aspirations for a custom system, and so its project (which it calls XROS) could be revived in whole or in part at some point.
