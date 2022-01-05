Recession possible in 2022 as Fed raises rates - billionaire Jeff Gundlach
- Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve represents the biggest threat to markets in 2022 as the central bank transitions from a "completely dovish profile" to one aimed at fighting inflation.
- Speaking to Yahoo Finance, the DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO added that the current bond yield is sending "a bona fide recessionary signal," with rates going up at the short end and down at the long end.
- "It's not there yet. But it's starting to get into the territory where you have to follow it very, very closely," he said.
- The so-called "Bond King" added that the chance of a recession gets "pretty likely" in 2023, saying that four Fed interest rate hikes could be enough to "buckle" the economy.
- He warned that a recession could start as early as the latter part of 2022, depending on how aggressive the Fed gets in pursuing its hawkish stance.
- That said, the DoubleLine CEO predicted that the Fed would likely reverse its course in the face of these recessionary pressures. He cited the central bank's policy flip-flop in 2018 as a historical precedent to what he sees playing out in 2022.
- "This might be the last time. We might be getting really to the end game of this," he said.
- Looking at current markets, Gundlach noted that valuations in the U.S. stock market are also "worrisome."
- Turning elsewhere in the world, Gundlach declared China "uninvestable" as a result of the regulatory crackdowns that marked much of 2021.
- Saying he's never had an investment in China due to the lack of transparency in the country, the DoubleLine CEO argued that foreign funds moved into the country could be confiscated.
- Looking at inflation, Gundlach suggested that the government's consumer price data underestimate the true rate of price increases because the figure undervalues the increase in housing over the past year.
- "If you just went simplistically to use the change in the median home price ..., the CPI right now would be over 12%," he estimated.
- In contrast, the government's latest CPI report showed a 6.8% increase in November compared to the previous year. This represented the biggest increase since 1982.
- Gundlach noted that even with the sharp increase in home prices over the past year, low interest rates have made houses more affordable than they've been since before the financial crisis.
- "It's about the same level as you were at in about 2004 in terms of affordability," he said.
