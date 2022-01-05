Surgalign acquires equity stake in Inteneural Networks to expand digital health
Jan. 05, 2022 9:54 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Surgalign Holdings (SRGA -0.4%) announced the acquisition of 42% of the outstanding equity of Inteneural Networks Inc. (“INN”), a Chicago-based med-tech company focused on the use of AI and Big Data in brain imaging.
- On Dec. 30, the parties have reached an agreement under which Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) has acquired its take in INN for $21M. The consideration included $5M in cash, nearly ~$10.6M in promissory notes, and approximately $5.4M worth of the company’s common stock.
- Subject to the achievement of certain milestones, the healthcare supplier could acquire the remaining 58% of INN in three equal tranches through 2027. The total consideration for 100% ownership would be $79M.
- In the beginning, Surgalign (SRGA) will be entitled to a non-exclusive royalty-free license to the INN technology, which will become perpetual upon the acquisition of a majority stake. The deal follows a strategic collaboration agreement announced by the duo in June 2021.