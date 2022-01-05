Runway Growth Capital announces a senior secured term loan of $65M to Snagajob
Jan. 05, 2022 9:55 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Runway Growth Capital (RWAY +0.8%) has announced the close of a senior secured term loan commitment of $65M to Snagajob.com, the nation's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts.
- Partnering with 24 of the top 25 hourly-work employers and thousands of small businesses, Snagajob connects 6M job seekers a month with well-matched job opportunities.
- The loan enables Snagajob to continue investing in its next-generation technology and drive growth on the tailwinds of an evolving hourly jobs market.
- "For the foreseeable future it will be a challenge to find the best hourly wage talent, making it essential to improve the systems candidates' and companies' need to quickly and reliably fill these roles." said Mark Donnelly, MD, Head of Origination at Runway.