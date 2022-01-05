Boxlight shares jump 5% on completion of FrontRow acquisition

Jan. 05, 2022 9:57 AM ETBOXLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares jump 5% after it announced the completion of its acquisition of FrontRow Calypso via a $68.5M credit agreement with WhiteHawk Finance.
  • The credit deal provided an initial draw of $58.5M and a delayed draw facility of $10M, bearing interest at the LIBOR rate plus 10.75%.
  • On closing the loan facility, BOXL completed the $33.7M remaining cash payment for the FrontRow acquisition.
  • Boxlight also retired $17.2M in debt owed to Sallyport Commercial Finance and Lind Global Asset Management.
  • “For FY22, we expect FrontRow to contribute ∼$30M in sales, $15M in gross profit and $7M in EBITDA,” said Michael Pope, CEO, Boxlight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.