Boxlight shares jump 5% on completion of FrontRow acquisition
Jan. 05, 2022 9:57 AM ET By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares jump 5% after it announced the completion of its acquisition of FrontRow Calypso via a $68.5M credit agreement with WhiteHawk Finance.
- The credit deal provided an initial draw of $58.5M and a delayed draw facility of $10M, bearing interest at the LIBOR rate plus 10.75%.
- On closing the loan facility, BOXL completed the $33.7M remaining cash payment for the FrontRow acquisition.
- Boxlight also retired $17.2M in debt owed to Sallyport Commercial Finance and Lind Global Asset Management.
- “For FY22, we expect FrontRow to contribute ∼$30M in sales, $15M in gross profit and $7M in EBITDA,” said Michael Pope, CEO, Boxlight.