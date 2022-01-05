Why buy Peloton Interactive? JPMorgan points to long-term connected fitness potential

Jan. 05, 2022 10:01 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News

  • JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON +2.0%) even as it cuts estimates to reflect December traffic declines and higher than normal promotional activity, which it thinks suggests soft near-term demand and uncertainty into the back half of the fiscal year.
  • Analyst Doug Anmuth says PTON faces multiple near-term headwinds as it works to distance itself from the pandemic pull-forward and re-establish top-of-funnel traffic and leads, while at the same time rightsizing the cost structure and shifting it to more variable components. However, PTON is said to look attractive on a valuation check.
  • "PTON shares declined -76% in 2021 (vs. the SPX +27%) & we believe they anticipate further guide down at 2QFY earnings likely in February. PTON shares are also now at early Feb 2020 levels—having fully reversed the share price benefits of pandemic-driven demand—even as subscribers have been pulled forward by more than a year & FY22 CF Subs are likely to be more than 50% higher than we expected 2 years ago. We continue to believe considerable headroom remains in the L-T connected fitness opportunity across Bike & Tread, & PTON should drive additional growth through commercial & international expansion."
  • The long-term view on PTON is that it has multiple drivers to support +15% top-line growth from FY23 through FY25.
  • JPMorgan sets a December 2022 price target on PTON of $50.00, which reps more than 45% upside potential. The average analyst price target is still all the way up to $73.19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.