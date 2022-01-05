Why buy Peloton Interactive? JPMorgan points to long-term connected fitness potential
Jan. 05, 2022 10:01 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON +2.0%) even as it cuts estimates to reflect December traffic declines and higher than normal promotional activity, which it thinks suggests soft near-term demand and uncertainty into the back half of the fiscal year.
- Analyst Doug Anmuth says PTON faces multiple near-term headwinds as it works to distance itself from the pandemic pull-forward and re-establish top-of-funnel traffic and leads, while at the same time rightsizing the cost structure and shifting it to more variable components. However, PTON is said to look attractive on a valuation check.
- "PTON shares declined -76% in 2021 (vs. the SPX +27%) & we believe they anticipate further guide down at 2QFY earnings likely in February. PTON shares are also now at early Feb 2020 levels—having fully reversed the share price benefits of pandemic-driven demand—even as subscribers have been pulled forward by more than a year & FY22 CF Subs are likely to be more than 50% higher than we expected 2 years ago. We continue to believe considerable headroom remains in the L-T connected fitness opportunity across Bike & Tread, & PTON should drive additional growth through commercial & international expansion."
- The long-term view on PTON is that it has multiple drivers to support +15% top-line growth from FY23 through FY25.
- JPMorgan sets a December 2022 price target on PTON of $50.00, which reps more than 45% upside potential. The average analyst price target is still all the way up to $73.19.