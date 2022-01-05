UGI, Vertimass to produce renewable fuels from renewable ethanol
Jan. 05, 2022 8:32 AM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) says it entered into a 15-year agreement with California-based technology developer Vertimass to use its catalytic technology to produce renewable fuels from renewable ethanol in the U.S. and Europe.
- The agreement centers on the development of production facilities using Vertimass' catalytic technology to convert renewable ethanol into renewable-propane and sustainable aviation fuel.
- UGI says it expects to invest ~$500M over the 15 years either solely, jointly with Vertimass or in partnership with third parties to build and operate multiple production facilities, with total production targeted at ~1B gal/year of combined renewable fuels, with a goal of the first production facility coming onstream in FY 2024 with output of 50M gallons of combined renewable fuels.
- Yesterday, UGI Corp. said it bought the Stonehenge Appalachia midstream natural gas gathering system in a $190M deal.