Small, midsize businesses enter 2022 with more confidence, JPMorgan survey says

  • Small and midsize U.S. business leaders are feeling more optimistic at the start of 2022 than they did a year ago, not only on their prospects but on their industries, as well as local, national and global economies, according to the JPMorgan Chase 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey.
  • 83% of midsize and 71% of small businesses are optimistic about their own performance in 2022, up from 77% and 63% one year ago, respectively.
  • Almost seven in 10 (69%) of small business leaders report that they plan or need financing in 2022, up from 59% a year ago, with software systems and development being the greatest need (23%). Nearly half of small businesses plan to use business credit cards (48%), up from 38% a year ago, with line of credit funding being the next most common funding method. An increasing number of small businesses (68%) plan to look into online lending options, up from 56% a year ago.
  • For the year ahead, small business leaders name their top three challenges as economic uncertainty, inflation, and shifting consumer habits due to COVID-19.
  • Midsize businesses name labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, and higher cost of doing business as their three biggest challenges.
  • "We’re pleased to see that small business owners’ confidence level is improving," said Ben Walter, CEO of Chase Business Banking. "As confidence improves, we see a greater need for credit."
