IZEA Worldwide secures multi-million dollar contract for Fortune 20 Technology Company
Jan. 05, 2022 10:21 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +6.2%) awarded a multi-million dollar contract expansion by a Global Fortune 20 technology company.
- The new award builds upon a string of contracts the company has committed to the company throughout 2021.
- Company will be executing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple social media platforms throughout 2022 as part of the contract.
- “The size and scope of our engagements grew significantly in 2021. The relationship with this client in particular has seen tremendous growth, and I am incredibly proud of the work our team and our creators have produced on their behalf. We are executing our marketing strategy with IZEA influencers across a broad spectrum of talented individuals, ranging from TikTok stars to musicians and everything in-between. Our proprietary technology coupled with white glove service has enabled us to deliver outstanding results for this customer, earning multiple awards of additional business throughout 2021 with additional opportunities already identified in 2022.” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO.