Ford U.S. December sales drop 17.1% but finishes year strong on EV momentum
Jan. 05, 2022 10:21 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Ford's (F -1.5%) U.S. total sales declined 17.1% in December with trucks sales down 15.5% and SUVs -11.1% Y/Y during the month.
- The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said it sold 173,740 vehicles during the month while it heads into the new year with strong electric vehicle momentum as customer deliveries for both the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit begin
- Ford electrified vehicles finish the year strong with sales up 121.1% to 12,284 units during the month; Mustang Mach-E takes the spotlight with sales totaling 27,140 in 2021.
- Sales by type: Cars, 4,664 (-66.8% Y/Y); SUVs, 77,377 (-11.1% Y/Y); and Trucks, 91,699 (-15.5% Y/Y).
- However, the quarterly sales number shows a sequential increase of 26.8% to 508,451 in Q4, when compared with Q3 2021.
- The automaker's share of the retail SUV segment stood at an estimated 12% in Q4, up 3 percentage points over last year.
- Full-Year Sales: Total U.S. sales for 2021 dropped 6.8% to 1,905,955 vehicles with SUVs sales +10.4% and Trucks -8.2% Y/Y.
- "Ford finished the year strong, as the only U.S. automaker hitting the half million sales mark in the fourth quarter, making Ford America’s best-selling automaker. On the strong success of Mustang Mach-E, Ford jumped into second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind just Tesla. Last year was a foundational year for Ford in the electrified vehicle segment and this year we continue to expand, adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to our electric vehicle lineup," says Andrew Frick, Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.
- The order tally for new vehicles sits at over 70,000 new vehicle orders in December that compares to 58,000 vehicles a year ago.
