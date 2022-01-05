Edgewell Personal Care gains after two-notch upgrade from Wells Fargo

Jan. 05, 2022 10:21 AM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo upgrades Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC +2.5%) to an Overweight rating in a two-notch bump from Underweight.
  • The firm likes the value setup on EPC and says sun/skin trends are looking positive. The feminine care business is expected to see a benefit from pricing.
  • Analyst Chris Carey: "There's a dearth of value in Staples and, while imperfections remain, we see EPC valuation offering upside with execution, and earnings expectations reasonable if not conservative. That’s risk-reward — multiple expansion with EPS flex —we find relatively scarce in the sector, so we take a more constructive view on the stock."
  • Wells Fargo assigns a price target to $55 to EPC, which works out to 16X the 2023 EPS estimate.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on EPC flipped to Bullish from Neutral in late November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.