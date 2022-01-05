Edgewell Personal Care gains after two-notch upgrade from Wells Fargo
Jan. 05, 2022 10:21 AM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo upgrades Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC +2.5%) to an Overweight rating in a two-notch bump from Underweight.
- The firm likes the value setup on EPC and says sun/skin trends are looking positive. The feminine care business is expected to see a benefit from pricing.
- Analyst Chris Carey: "There's a dearth of value in Staples and, while imperfections remain, we see EPC valuation offering upside with execution, and earnings expectations reasonable if not conservative. That’s risk-reward — multiple expansion with EPS flex —we find relatively scarce in the sector, so we take a more constructive view on the stock."
- Wells Fargo assigns a price target to $55 to EPC, which works out to 16X the 2023 EPS estimate.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on EPC flipped to Bullish from Neutral in late November.