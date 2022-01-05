Empower Clinics announces C$3M non-brokered private placement financing
Jan. 05, 2022 10:26 AM ETEPWCFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Empower Clinics (OTCPK:EPWCF) announces a non-brokered private placement of units at C$0.20/unit, and unsecured convertible debenture units at C$1K per debenture unit, for up to C$3M.
- Each unit will consist of 1 share and 1 share purchase warrant, which will entitle the holder to purchase 1 share at C$0.30/share for two years from the date of issue.
- Each debenture unit will consist of one 6% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a principal amount of C$1K and 5K warrants, having the above terms.
- The principal amount of each debenture will be convertible into shares at any time prior to maturity at C$0.20/share.
- The financing is expected to close on or about Jan. 6.
- Proceeds will be used to advance EPWCF's growth plans.
- Certain insiders of the firm, including CEO Steven McAuley, intend to subscribe for 1.75M units.
- In connection with this, McAuley intends to enter into a securities lending deal with a purchaser of debenture units.