El Pollo Loco briefly gains on speculation about a potential sale
Jan. 05, 2022 10:29 AM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)TACO, JACKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) briefly rose 1.7% after some speculation that the company could become a takeover target.
- Speculation about a potential sale comes after a preliminary proxy from Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) planned acquisition of Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) indicated that TACO received six indications of interest in a sales process from strategic and financial buyers.
- The filing shows that there is interest for acquisitions in the quick service restaurant industry and Dealreporter highlighted that LOCO CEO Bernard Acoca resigned from his position back in October and CFO Larry Roberts remains interim CEO. The publication speculated that LOCO could run a potential sales process, while looking for a new CEO
- El Pollo Loco (LOCO) short interest is 6.6%.
- Also see SA contributor Taylor Dart's piece entitled " El Pollo Loco: Inflationary Pressures Overshadow Decent Sales Performance."