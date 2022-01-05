Cytek Biosciences opens new facility in Fremont to boost capacity
Jan. 05, 2022 10:31 AM ETCytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cytek Biosciences (CTKB -1.1%) said it opened a new facility in Fremont, California – tripling its current manufacturing capacity in order to meet growing global demand for cell analysis solutions.
- In addition to Fremont, the company also opened new offices in Seattle, Washington, which are dedicated to key R&D initiatives and customer application support.
- The company noted that the Fremont facility is ~100K square feet, and is located about one mile from the original headquarters and became fully operational in October 2021.
- “Our team successfully transferred all manufacturing processes to the new facility without skipping a beat in our production schedule," said Cytek CEO Wenbin Jiang.