Pioneer Natural closes out 2022 hedges in bullish oil outlook
Jan. 05, 2022
- Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +2.3%) pops in early trading after disclosing it liquidated nearly all its hedges for this year, signaling a bullish outlook for oil prices this year.
- According to an 8-K filing, Pioneer expects the move will cost $328M spread over FY 2022, but it would leave the company positioned to benefit from any increase in oil prices.
- "The hedge monetization strategically positions PXD for further strength in 2022 oil prices," RBC Capital's Scott Hanold says, according to Bloomberg.
- In a new investor presentation, Pioneer says it remains committed to significant return of capital after returning $1.6B in dividends in 2021, a greater than 3x per share increase from 2020.
- "Pioneer is in an excellent position to generate strong returns and pay back those returns to shareholders," Robert F. Mann writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.