Pioneer Natural closes out 2022 hedges in bullish oil outlook

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +2.3%) pops in early trading after disclosing it liquidated nearly all its hedges for this year, signaling a bullish outlook for oil prices this year.
  • According to an 8-K filing, Pioneer expects the move will cost $328M spread over FY 2022, but it would leave the company positioned to benefit from any increase in oil prices.
  • "The hedge monetization strategically positions PXD for further strength in 2022 oil prices," RBC Capital's Scott Hanold says, according to Bloomberg.
  • In a new investor presentation, Pioneer says it remains committed to significant return of capital after returning $1.6B in dividends in 2021, a greater than 3x per share increase from 2020.
  • "Pioneer is in an excellent position to generate strong returns and pay back those returns to shareholders," Robert F. Mann writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.