Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary believes NFTs could outshine bitcoin - CNBC
Jan. 05, 2022 10:32 AM ETBBIG, CORG, NFTZ, HOFV, HMBL, DLPNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Kevin O'Leary, the famed Shark Tank investor, thinks non-fungible tokens could become a "much bigger, more fluid market potentially than just bitcoin alone," he told CNBC in a televised interview.
- Keep in mind an NFT is a cryptographic asset that represents real-world objects, and also serves as an important medium in the metaverse.
- "You're going to see a lot of movement in terms of doing authentication and insurance policies and real estate transfer taxes all online over the next few years," O'Leary adds.
- Note that "NFT" Google searches already surpassed "crypto" and "bitcoin" for the first time ever towards the end of December.
- "We'll see what happens but I'm making that bet and I'm investing on both sides of that equation," O'Leary told CNBC.
- Meanwhile, NFT-related stocks/ETFs are mixed so far on Wednesday, including: Vinco Ventures (BBIG -3.1%), Cordia (OTCPK:CORG), Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ -1.3%), Hall of Fame Resort (HOFV -2.3%), Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL -0.1%) and Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN +0.1%).
- Previously, (Oct. 5, 2021) NFT sales soared to $10.7B in Q3.