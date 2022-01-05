Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary believes NFTs could outshine bitcoin - CNBC

Jan. 05, 2022 10:32 AM ETBBIG, CORG, NFTZ, HOFV, HMBL, DLPNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments

2015 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Kevin O'Leary, the famed Shark Tank investor, thinks non-fungible tokens could become a "much bigger, more fluid market potentially than just bitcoin alone," he told CNBC in a televised interview.
  • Keep in mind an NFT is a cryptographic asset that represents real-world objects, and also serves as an important medium in the metaverse.
  • "You're going to see a lot of movement in terms of doing authentication and insurance policies and real estate transfer taxes all online over the next few years," O'Leary adds.
  • Note that "NFT" Google searches already surpassed "crypto" and "bitcoin" for the first time ever towards the end of December.
  • "We'll see what happens but I'm making that bet and I'm investing on both sides of that equation," O'Leary told CNBC.
  • Meanwhile, NFT-related stocks/ETFs are mixed so far on Wednesday, including: Vinco Ventures (BBIG -3.1%), Cordia (OTCPK:CORG), Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ -1.3%), Hall of Fame Resort (HOFV -2.3%), Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL -0.1%) and Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN +0.1%).
  • Previously, (Oct. 5, 2021) NFT sales soared to $10.7B in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.