Orion Energy Systems acquires Stay-Lite Lighting for $3.7M in cash
Jan. 05, 2022 10:32 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) has acquired lighting and electrical maintenance service provider, Stay-Lite Lighting for a cash purchase price of $3.7M.
- Based on the relative gross profit growth of Stay-Lite Lighting’s legacy business over the next two calendar years, Orion Energy could pay up to an additional $700,000 in earn-out related purchase price.
- Stay-Lite Lighting provides self-performing services such as indoor and outdoor lighting repairs, sign repairs, and manufacturer warranty support, among other services. It is an active member of the International Association of Lighting Management Companies (NALMCO).
- The business has generated annual revenues of ~$9M. It will operate as Stay-Lite, an Orion Energy Systems business.
- The acquisition drives the growth of the Orion Maintenance Services business.
