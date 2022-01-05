IBM looks to sell Watson Health unit for more than $1B: report

IBM Canada Head Office Building in Markham near Toronto, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) is looking to sell its Watson Health unit again, attempting to sell the division for more than $1 billion, according to Axios.
  • The Arvind Krishna-led IBM (IBM) has been unsuccessful at turning Watson Health into a profitable venture, Axios added, though it has spent more than $4 billion to build the unit via acquisitions, including several health care data and analytics acquisitions.
  • IBM (IBM) shares were rising on back of the news, gaining more than 1.5% to $140.30, sitting a few percent below its 52-week high.
  • IBM (IBM) has not yet responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Armonk, New York-based IBM (IBM) first tried to sell the division in early 2021, Seeking Alpha reported, as CEO Krishna attempts to streamline the company and become more competitive in cloud computing.
  • Potential buyers of the unit include one unnamed strategic buyer and several private equity firms, who may strategically tear down the division in hopes of generating profit.
  • Axios added that bids for the unit were due yesterday.
  • In other deal news, Harris acquired IBM's (IBM) i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio on Tuesday, which will let Harris deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, law enforcement, maritime security and evidence management.
