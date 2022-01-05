Castlight Health to combine with Vera Whole Health in a $370M deal
Jan. 05, 2022 10:41 AM ETCastlight Health, Inc. (CSLT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Castlight Health (CSLT +24.1%) has entered into an agreement with Vera Whole Health to combine the two companies in a deal with an equity value of nearly $370M.
- The transaction has already been approved by Castlight's Board of Directors, and it is expected to complete in Q1 2022. Following the completion of the deal, Castlight (NYSE:CSLT) will become a privately held company, and its Class B common stock will not be trading.
- Per the terms, Vera will make an all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Castlight (CSLT) for $2.05 per share, indicating ~25% premium to the last close.
- Vera’s majority holder, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice funds has committed $335M to back the transaction. Anthem, a long-standing customer of Castlight (CSLT), has agreed to invest in the combined company, which will be led by former Aetna CEO Ron Williams as its Chairman.
Castlight (CSLT) shares have lost more two thirds in value over the past five years, and currently the company has only Neutral ratings on Wall Street.