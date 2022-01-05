Daimler stuns at CES with concept car that has 620 miles of range and repurposes food scraps
- Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) created a splash at CES by unveiling a luxury EV concept that it says will feature driving range of more than 620 miles.
- The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX includes a 117-cell solar panel roof to help charge ancillary systems in the car, while battery chemists the company's created a battery with a capacity of 100kW in a package that is 50% smaller and 30% lighter than the comparable battery in the EQS. The next-gen model will also reuse sustainable materials in an innovative way. Mushroom fibers, ground up cacti and trash such as food scraps could all be repurposed.
- Daimler's top exec for the Vision EQXX says a number of elements of the car are close to moving into a production vehicle and a serious car is anticipated in 2024
- Looking down the road, Mercedes plans for 50% of its sales to be electric cars by 2025 and for nearly all by 2030.
- Other auto players looking at solar tech include German startup Sono Motors (SEV -1.8%) and Dutch startup Lightyear.
