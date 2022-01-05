Apple seeing improvement in post-holiday iPhone supplies
Jan. 05, 2022 10:51 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Now that the dust has settled following the end-of-the-year holiday season, analysts are beginning to assess where Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands with regards to the supply situation surrounding iPhones and MacBook laptops.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall said in a research note Wednesday that lead times for the iPhone 13 Pro have dropped back to their levels of mid-December, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is running at three to five days of delivery levels. Hall said that such figures likely result from supply constraints and increased delays in product shipments, and such matters will determine whether product lead times return to normal levels this month.
- With regards to the MacBook, Hall said lead times for new MacBook Pro laptops remain elevated, but have improved slightly over the holiday week. Hall said that such a situation suggests improvements in supply levels of Apple's (AAPL) proprietary M1 Pro processor.
- Hall holds a neutral rating and $142-a-share price target on Apple's (AAPL) stock. Apple (AAPL) shares were down slightly on Wednesday after gains earlier in the week made the company the first in history to have a market capitalization of $3 trillion.