Amgen downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Jan. 05, 2022 10:54 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Amgen headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amgen (AMGN -0.7%) was downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $255, down from $285.
  • BofA analyst Geoff Meacham said the stock has underwhelmed in 2021 due to lingering COVID-19 headwinds and net pricing pressures, and "growth skepticism" is likely to persist until the company demonstrates a clear return to "strong, volume-driven revenue upside" for several of its key franchises.
  • The chart below shows 1-year total return performance of Amgen and its peers Moderna and Gilead Sciences against SP500TR:
  • Meacham noted that Amgen growth is more likely to be in-line with its peers even with a broader Otezla label and a strong rollout of Lumakras and Tezspire drugs.
  • In December, the U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of Otezla (apremilast) to include patients with plaque psoriasis of all severities.
  • In Q3, Worldwide sales of Otezla amounted to $609M, while Lumakras generated $36M.
