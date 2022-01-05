Amgen downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America
- Amgen (AMGN -0.7%) was downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $255, down from $285.
- BofA analyst Geoff Meacham said the stock has underwhelmed in 2021 due to lingering COVID-19 headwinds and net pricing pressures, and "growth skepticism" is likely to persist until the company demonstrates a clear return to "strong, volume-driven revenue upside" for several of its key franchises.
- The chart below shows 1-year total return performance of Amgen and its peers Moderna and Gilead Sciences against SP500TR:
- Meacham noted that Amgen growth is more likely to be in-line with its peers even with a broader Otezla label and a strong rollout of Lumakras and Tezspire drugs.
- In December, the U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of Otezla (apremilast) to include patients with plaque psoriasis of all severities.
- In Q3, Worldwide sales of Otezla amounted to $609M, while Lumakras generated $36M.