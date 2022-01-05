Shell pulls seismic vessel from South Africa after court loss
Jan. 05, 2022 10:56 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has suspended seismic exploration activity off South Africa's east coast, S&P Global Platts reports, a week after local communities won a court case to temporarily block the project.
- In the December 28 ruling, the South African High Court judge cited concerns over the survey's impact on marine life and said Shell had failed to carry out required local consultations.
- Shell had entered into a deal with Shearwater GeoServices to use the Amazon Warrior survey vessel for its 3D seismic exploration project in South Africa.
