Shell pulls seismic vessel from South Africa after court loss

Jan. 05, 2022 10:56 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Shell Gas Station

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has suspended seismic exploration activity off South Africa's east coast, S&P Global Platts reports, a week after local communities won a court case to temporarily block the project.
  • In the December 28 ruling, the South African High Court judge cited concerns over the survey's impact on marine life and said Shell had failed to carry out required local consultations.
  • Shell had entered into a deal with Shearwater GeoServices to use the Amazon Warrior survey vessel for its 3D seismic exploration project in South Africa.
  • Shell is "positioned to meet growing global demand for energy and has a management compensation structure aligned with the interests of shareholders," David Trainer writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.