Realogy adds Texas firm to Sotheby's International Realty network
Jan. 05, 2022 10:57 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) has added Staples Property Group LLC & Lake Palestine Real Estate, based in Texas, to the Sotheby's International Realty network.
- Staples Property Group will now operate as Staples Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the 25th office for the Sotheby's International Realty brand in Texas.
- Staples Sotheby's will operate three offices serving the areas of Tyler, Lake Palestine, and Palestine, Texas. The firm is owned and operated by Dana Staples and currently has 15 sales associates with plans to expand.
- The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has ~25,000 affiliated independent sales associates in over 1,000 offices in 77 countries and territories.
- Realogy holds a long-term licensing agreement for the Sotheby's International Realty name and development of a franchise system.