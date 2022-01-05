Realogy adds Texas firm to Sotheby's International Realty network

Jan. 05, 2022 10:57 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) has added Staples Property Group LLC & Lake Palestine Real Estate, based in Texas, to the Sotheby's International Realty network.
  • Staples Property Group will now operate as Staples Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the 25th office for the Sotheby's International Realty brand in Texas.
  • Staples Sotheby's will operate three offices serving the areas of Tyler, Lake Palestine, and Palestine, Texas. The firm is owned and operated by Dana Staples and currently has 15 sales associates with plans to expand.
  • The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has ~25,000 affiliated independent sales associates in over 1,000 offices in 77 countries and territories.
  • Realogy holds a long-term licensing agreement for the Sotheby's International Realty name and development of a franchise system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.