Rumble SPAC CFVI gains on social media mentions, deal with YouTuber Matt Kohrs
Jan. 05, 2022 10:58 AM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)DWAC, D, GOOGL, GME, AMC, GOOGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed last month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, rose 2.4% after YouTuber Matt Kohrs signed a deal to make Rumble and Locals his preferred platforms.
- Kohrs, known for providing commentary on finance, crypto and stocks including meme stocks AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Gamestop (NYSE:GME), will bring his video-on-demand content exclusively to Rumble at least 1 hour prior to any other platform, according to a statement.
- Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of in the past month after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company. In addition on Monday, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he's quitting Google-owned YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and switching to Rumble.
- Last month, Trump's social media company confirmed a partnership with Rumble. Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.
- The Rumble SPAC deal with CFVI is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Rumble, which some describe as a conservative alternative to Google's YouTube, said last month it had 36M average monthly active users in Q3 2021.