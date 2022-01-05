TD Bank taps bond market to lock in lower borrowing costs - Bloomberg

Jan. 05, 2022 11:05 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)TLTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

TD Bank logo in front of their headquarters for Montreal, Quebec. Also known as Toronto Dominon Canada Trust, it is one of the main Canadian banks

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • While U.S. Treasury bonds (NASDAQ:TLT) start off 2022 on a weak note, TD Bank (NYSE:TD) will sell corporate bonds to lock in lower borrowing costs before they potentially rise, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • Since the onset of 2022, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumps as much as 12%, now changing hands at 1.66%.
  • The bank is selling bonds in as many as five parts, with a 10-year security as longest portion of the offering, which may yield 0.95-1.0 percentage point above Treasuries, the person told Bloomberg.
  • Meanwhile, shares of TD rise 1% intra-day.
  • Previously, (Dec. 2, 2021) TD Bank said it will repurchase 50M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.