TD Bank taps bond market to lock in lower borrowing costs - Bloomberg
Jan. 05, 2022 11:05 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)TLTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While U.S. Treasury bonds (NASDAQ:TLT) start off 2022 on a weak note, TD Bank (NYSE:TD) will sell corporate bonds to lock in lower borrowing costs before they potentially rise, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Since the onset of 2022, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumps as much as 12%, now changing hands at 1.66%.
- The bank is selling bonds in as many as five parts, with a 10-year security as longest portion of the offering, which may yield 0.95-1.0 percentage point above Treasuries, the person told Bloomberg.
- Meanwhile, shares of TD rise 1% intra-day.
- Previously, (Dec. 2, 2021) TD Bank said it will repurchase 50M shares.