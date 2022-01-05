AT&T higher as Stankey touts strength in HBO and fiber, and Discovery deal moves on
Jan. 05, 2022 11:07 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN, DISCA, DISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is 3.4% higher today after it says HBO and HBO Max ended 2021 with about 73.8 million total subscribers, ahead of management guidance for 70 million-73 million.
- That's particularly notable as the story in September - when HBO dropped out of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video Channels program - was that WarnerMedia was confident that despite the hit of a few million subscribers, it could still reach 70 million subs by the end of 2021.
- HBO and HBO Max were around 69.4 million subs at the end of Q3.
- Asked at Citi's investor conference just now where the outperformance came from, AT&T (T) CEO John Stankey praised "really good international launches."
- HBO and Max is "now a product that has moved from not only a domestic strength" to a global product that "has got momentum in Latin America throughout the entire continent" and "early launches in Europe have been really strong."
- In other end-of-year numbers that the company is disclosing, it says total postpaid net adds reached 1.3 million in Q4, including about 880,000 postpaid phones.
- That brings full-year 2021 postpaid phone net adds to 3.2 million, the company's best annual figure there in more than a decade.
- It also added about 270,000 fiber subscribers for the quarter, which brings full-year fiber net adds to about 1 million, the fourth straight year it's hit 1 million subs or more in fiber. It ended the year with an additional 2.6 million fiber customer locations, ahead of its expectation for 2.5 million.
- As for the company's goal of reaching 30 million fiber households by the end of 2025: "We're very confident we'll get that done," Stankey says.
- On the Warner Bros. Discovery media spin-off/merger, Stankey says the transaction is moving exactly according to plan (which envisioned a mid-2022 wrap-up). "We're really pleased about the private letter ruling; you've seen we filed our S-4," Stankey says, and the next big step is moving toward the Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shareholder vote now that the European Union has cleared the transaction.
- Asked about why investors should bank on a stake in AT&T, Stankey says "It's the most undervalued player in the telecom/media space right now."
- "I can't imagine given the yield on the dividend right now" - forward yield is sitting just a bit over 8% - that investors can beat "what you can get paid to wait" for the Discovery transaction to go through, Stankey says. In the end, for AT&T's valuation, "the confidence of the investor base has to attach to the confidence of the management team."
- AT&T and peer Verizon have been gaining recently amid some removed hurdles on deployment of 5G C-band airwaves.