Lawmakers in early talks for another round of COVID relief to help businesses
Jan. 05, 2022 11:08 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Democratic and Republican lawmakers are holding early talks on another round of COVID-19 stimulus spending as service industries deal with another wave of infections, this time from the Omicron variant, the Washington Postreports, citing four people familiar with the matter.
- The efforts are primarily focused on authorizing billions of dollars to help some of the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic — including performance venues, gyms, restaurants, and even minor league sports teams, the article said.
- The talks are being led by Senators Ben Cardin, Democrat of Maryland, and Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, according to the people. They put together a proposal for ~$68B, which is comprised of new spending and the repurposing of some unused cash authorized under earlier packages.
- They haven't yet finalized the plan, those familiar with the matter told the Post. Currently, they're trying to build support for the effort, a challenging prospect in a polarized, evenly divided Senate.
- Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has enacted almost $6T on relief, including ~$1.9T for the American Rescue Plan that was passed during the Biden administration.
